Zimbabwe: President Honours Victorious Warriors

Langton Nyakwenda, Zimpapers Sports Hub

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has described the national soccer team's qualification for next year's Africa Cup of Nations finals as a milestone achievement and a significant sporting stride.

Zimbabwe booked their place at the 2025 AFCON finals last month when they finished the second-best team in a group J that included leaders Cameroon, Kenya, and Namibia.

The finals will be staged in Morocco in December next year.

The President believes this achievement has to be recorded in the annals of the sporting history in Zimbabwe.

The President hosted the Warriors at State House yesterday where he also gave each player US$6 500.

Members of the technical team, led by German coach Michael Nees, also got the same amount.

The government has already allocated US$1 million towards preparations and participation at the AFCON finals.

"This achievement is a beacon of hope for our youth and sends a powerful message that, with focus and teamwork, our nation can reach greater heights across any social and economic sphere.

"The accomplishment you, the Warriors realised, has inspired countless young athletes across our nation to pursue sporting dreams; to work hard; and to believe that they too can excel."

Since most foreign-based players are still engaged with their various clubs, a limited number attended yesterday's function.

Khama Billiat, Richard Hachiro, Brian Banda, Tymon Machope, Donovan Bernard, Emmanuel Jalai, Martin Mapisa, Walter Musona, Washington Arubi, Godknows Murwira, Obriel Chirinda and Teenage Hadebe were present.

"As you prepare for the tournament ahead, I urge you to remain steadfast, patriotic, and good ambassadors of our country," President Emmerson Mnangagwa urged the players.

The President was in a jubilant mood and joked about Billiat and Hachiro's pint-sized structures.

Hachiro got an extra US$500 from the President, who appreciated his fighting spirit, which belies his tiny body size.

The President also welcomed German coach, Nees, who was appointed Warriors gaffer in August.

Nees is the first foreign coach to take the Warriors to the AFCON finals, having presided over all the qualifiers, from start to finish. "I also take this opportunity to congratulate our national team coach, Michael Nees, and I welcome you to Zimbabwe," said President Mnangagwa, amid thunderous applause.

Of the 24 nations that have qualified for the 2025 AFCON finals, nine are from the Southern African Development Community bloc. Angola, Botswana, Comoros, DR Congo, Mozambique, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe will represent SADC at the finals.

"It is also heartening to note that a record number of SADC nations, will be featuring at the 2025 AFCON finals.

"The stronger presence of nine SADC countries highlights our region's growing football prowess," noted President Mnangagwa.

He added: "As you are aware, Zimbabwe is the current Chairman of SADC, and I have declared that every Zimbabwean is Chairman of SADC, wherever they are.

"So, go forth into the tournament aware of your title.

"MaChairman anosvasvanga nekurakasha, kubhora ikoko," said the President.

The President pledged continued Government support for the development of sport and recreation.

"On its part, my Government will continue to promote the development of sport and recreation in the country, guided by the strategies and programmes enshrined in Vision 2030 and the mantra "leaving no one and no place behind."

"Under the Second Republic, the prioritisation of the development of sport and recreation facilities is ongoing.

"In the recently announced 2025 National Budget, resources have been set aside for the refurbishment of the main stadia in Bulawayo and Harare.

"Furthermore, my Government has set aside US$1 million towards the Warriors' participation in the 2025 AFCON finals.

"This shows the extent of our assurance towards supporting high performance in sport," said the President.

The President was also presented with a signed Warriors Number 18 jersey, which is worn by captain Marvelous Nakamba.

Nakamba was not present yesterday, as he was still tied up at English Championship side Luton Town.

But, Billiat, another Warriors key player was present, and the Yadah FC star was charmed by the President's gesture.

"We are so happy that we are able to be here and be recognised, to have the President show his love by taking his time off a busy schedule.

"We are humbled by the support which is amazing," Billiat said.

Added the former Mamelodi Sundowns star: "This is a lot of money we have been given and we need a lot of time to think about what we can do with it."

Warriors defender Murwira thanked the President for his "unwavering support for the Warriors."

"This resonates well with the national mantra of leaving no one and no place behind," said Murwira.

"The Warriors will forever be grateful for the recognition that you have accorded us today," added Murwira. Several government officials, including Acting Minister of Sport Kazembe Kazembe, Justice, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, and Deputy Minister of Sport Emily Jesaya attended the event.

Parliamentary Portfolio on Sports and Recreation chairperson Chamu Chiwanza was also at the function. Sport and Recreation Commission chairperson, Gerald Mlotshwa, ZIFA Normalisation Committee chairman Lincoln Mutasa, and representatives of Warriors fans were also present.

Aspiring ZIFA president Temba Mliswa also attended.