Zimbabwe: SA Short Film 'The Last Ranger' Wins Multiple International Accolades

Johannesburg. — "The Last Ranger", a South African short film that shines a spotlight on rhino poaching, has garnered multiple awards on the international film festival circuit.

The production by Kindred Films, which is supported by Anele Mdoda's Rose and Oaks Media, is the second instalment in the anthology series "When The World Stopped".

Since it was released in January, it has received multiple accolades. This includes Best Narrative Short Film at the Pan African Film Festival, the San Diego International Film Festival and Cordillera Film Festival, among others

The film also qualified for Oscar contention for Best Live Action Short Film at the 2025 Academy Awards while also winning Best Screenplay and Best Actress for both Liyabona Mroqoza and Avumile Qongqo.

"The Last Ranger" has also garnered several other awards at noted festivals such as the Cleveland International Film Festival, Indy Shorts, the American Conservation Film Festival and the Pretoria Film Festival.

It has cemented its status as a compelling piece of cinema that speaks to universal themes of environmental justice and female empowerment.

A statement explained that the story follows young Litha (Mroqoza), who is introduced to the wonders of a game reserve by the last remaining ranger, Khuselwa (Qongqo).

"Their journey takes a dark turn when they are ambushed by poachers, leading to a battle to protect the rhinos and ultimately uncovering a devastating secret."

The rest of the cast includes Makhaola Ndebele, David S. Lee and Waldemar Schultz

The film is directed by Cindy Lee, who also helmed "Desert Rose" and "The Girl from St. Agnes". It is written and produced by Darwin Shaw, Will Hawkes and David S Lee.

Lee added in the statement that it is "a remarkable feeling" to see the positive reception that "The Last Ranger" has garnered on the international film festival circuit.

"This being my first short film and I wanted to create a story that resonates in South Africa and across the world."

"I am honoured that the film is sparking important conversations on conservation, social change and empowerment."

Meanwhile, Mdoda, who is the Rose and Oaks Media executive producer, added:

"We are immensely proud to be involved in a project that addresses such a critical subject."

"Raising awareness about environmental conservation through storytelling is essential for driving meaningful change and the fact that this story is told in IsiXhosa yet resonates with international audiences, speaks to the universal relevance of this urgent issue."

Meanwhile, the film was also screened at the Isivivana Centre in Khayelitsha last week.

During the event, there was also a performance by the Thanda Choir, who collaborated on the film's score with world renowned composer, John Powell, who also composed this year's Oscar front-running film, "Wicked". -- iolnews