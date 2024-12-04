Zimbabwe: Food Distribution Continues Across Zim

The third blitz of the food distribution programme that started last month, will be targeting 6,54 million beneficiaries while the urban cash for cereal programme has benefitted more than 27 000 people to date.

This was said by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, while delivering a post-Cabinet media briefing in Harare yesterday.

He said Cabinet considered and noted a report on the Food Deficit Mitigation Strategy, the Urban Cash Transfer Programme and the Movement of Grain as presented by Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister July Moyo.

"The Third Blitz in terms of Food Distribution commenced on November 1st, 2024 targeting 6,54 million beneficiaries starting with those who had not received during the 2nd Blitz of Food Distribution," he said.

Manicaland province had 1 223 732 people that benefitted, Mashonaland Central had 762 290, Mashonaland East had 960 526, Mashonaland West had 867 642, Masvingo 969 470, Matabeleland North 524 713, Matabeleland South had 343 658 and the Midlands had 911 088.

That gave a national total of 6 563 119.

"Under the Zunde RaMambo/Isiphala SeNkosi Programme, a cumulative total of 4 362,51 tonnes of grain has been collected by Chiefs across the country in order to cater for their subjects.

"Under the Urban-Cash-for-Cereals programme, 27 877 beneficiaries have been reached with cash disbursements as at October 25, 2024," Dr Muswere said.

The Emergency Schools Feeding Programme continues to be part of the Food Distribution Programme, as learners are having their hot meals on a daily basis.

As at November 10, 19 091.28 tonnes of mealie meal/maize grain had been collected under the programme.

Government moved to provide food aid owing to the El Nino-induced drought, which resulted in many families being food insecure.

School children were also included in the food distribution programme to avoid disruption in learning.

Families that are food insecure, but residing in urban areas have also been included, in line with President Mnangagwa's mantra of leaving no one and no place behind.