Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Crafts Social Media Policy

Joseph Madzimure, Zimpapers Politics Hub

THE ruling Zanu PF party is crafting a social media policy aimed at curbing the misuse of online platforms by its members.

This initiative seeks to address several issues, including disrespect towards party leadership, dissemination of fake news and activities undermining party unity and cohesion.

The move comes amid concerns over unsanctioned meetings co-ordinated via social media and the increased use of technology to spread misinformation.

In an interview yesterday, Zanu PF National Political Commissar, Cde Munyaradzi Machacha, confirmed that the policy is under development and is expected to be implemented early next year.

He said any members found violating the guidelines will face disciplinary action.

"I believe that as early as January next year, we should have a policy in place to govern members' conduct in the social media space, particularly on WhatsApp groups," said Cde Machacha.

He noted a growing trend of indiscipline among members who are abusing their freedoms within Zanu PF to attack the leadership and spread misinformation.

"Members are taking advantage of the freedoms and the relaxed atmosphere (in the party) to abuse social media by posting lies, fake news and even creating fictitious images using the latest technologies," Cde Machacha said.

He said with the arrival of Artificial Intelligence, the world of social media has just gone crazy, as it has made it easier to disseminate false narratives.

"We want to ensure that members understand the consequences of abusing these platforms. Social media should be a tool for positive communication and promoting the party's message, not for spreading negativity," Cde Machacha said.

Key features of the proposed policy include the fact that no Zanu PF WhatsApp groups would be created without approval of the provincial chairperson.

Further, the policy will facilitate tracking individuals who post messages that attack the leadership or undermine party unity while strict consequences will be outlined for members who abuse social media in line with the party's constitution.

Cde Machacha reiterated that social media should be used constructively to share positive messages and advance the party's goals rather than spreading fake news or engaging in divisive behaviour.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Legal Affairs Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The policy is being crafted and will undergo various approval stages.

Cde Machacha expressed hope that it would be finalised and implemented by January next year.

"We are working on it. It will go through the approval stages, and we hope that as early as next year, we may have it in place," he said.

The introduction of a social media policy reflects Zanu PF's commitment to maintaining unity and discipline within the party while adapting to modern technological challenges.

By regulating the use of platforms like WhatsApp, the party seeks to prevent abuse and ensure effective communication aligned with its values.

"Members should know that there are consequences when they abuse social media.

"This policy will help us address indiscipline and ensure that social media is used effectively to communicate the party's message."