Zimbabwe: Growing Investments Create More Jobs, Better Livelihoods for Hwange

Growing investments in coal to energy projects in Hwange District, Matabeleland North province, have brought joy to locals who are the immediate beneficiaries of job opportunities and associated social development infrastructure.

Under the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa, Hwange has become the hub of massive energy projects in the country with the latest being the US$1 billion Titan New Energy thermal power plant, which will produce 720MW.

President Mnangagwa led the groundbreaking ceremony for the project on Monday, adding impetus to the several power generation projects in the province and the country at large.

The latest project, implemented in partnership with the power utility, Zesa, is set to be completed in December 2028 and will be a game changer in terms of access and availability of electricity, as well as wider economic impact.

The coal mining town of Hwange has become the nerve centre of Zimbabwe's energy production with a dozen coal mining and processing, and energy generating companies working on different high-impact projects.

Titan Energy has become the latest investor in Hwange with a massive US$1 billion poured into the 720MW Phase 1 and an additional 200MW solar plant to be constructed in Gweru in Phase 2, bringing hope to local communities whose livelihoods are hinged around coal mining.

The project, whose actual construction is expected to start immediately, will utilise waste coal from the various extracting companies, which will be value added into electricity.

This is a huge milestone development that amplifies Vision 2030 aspirations and speaks to the recently launched Energy Efficiency Policy.

Locals in Hwange have expressed excitement over the new investments as they mean more jobs.

While Titan has not indicated how many job opportunities will be created, hopes are high that thousands will be employed at all stages until commissioning.

Locals will also benefit from skills transfer while the project developer has also promised to build schools once the project is commissioned as part of corporate social responsibility.

People from all walks of life from Hwange district and Matabeleland North province attended the groundbreaking ceremony, with all five Hwange Chiefs namely Whange, Nekatambe, Nelukoba, Acting Chief Mvuthu and Acting Chief Shana, as well as Acting Chief Mabhikwa, among them.

"I work as a freelancer in tourism and I came here to witness the groundbreaking for this project so that we get to know how we will get jobs," Mrs Pisani Chezha from Victoria Falls said.

"So, we honoured the invitation to come to this Titan company event because it shows us that there is hope for jobs.

"We are grateful as Zimbabwean youth for this development and all we expect is to get jobs on this project and others in Hwange," she said.