Zimbabwe: Cabinet Approves Educational Threshold for Security Guards

All security guards should have minimum educational qualifications and must be screened through a watertight security vetting system before being equipped with requisite training to maintain high standards required by the profession.

Cabinet has since approved principles of the Private Investigators and Security Guards (Control) Amendment Bill that seeks to address several issues include educational thresholds that should be met.

Responding to questions from the media during a post-Cabinet briefing yesterday, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe said the Bill will instil discipline in the security guards industry which has raised suspicion of possible complicity in some of the armed robberies experienced in the country.

"That is exactly what we are trying to do. At the moment anybody can wake up and set up a security company and we do not have minimum educational thresholds," he said.

"Going forward, we believe the security industry plays a critical role, but they have to be compliant with certain requirements or certain minimum standards, not everybody should just wake up and set up a company or become a security guard.

"People cannot be faulted for suspecting that the armed robberies that we are seeing could be a result of the help of these security personnel or companies, so we need a law that addresses those areas where we can account for them and ensure that they are trained or have requisite security background and are clean and cleared with the capacity to do the work."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Education Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Earlier on, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said Cabinet considered and approved principles of the Private Investigators and Security Guards (Control) Bill, as presented by Minister Kazembe.

"The exponential growth of the security sector and technological advancements necessitated amendment of the Principles of the Private Investigators and Security Guards (Control) Act [Chapter 27:10].

"The Amendment Bill provides for the establishment of the Zimbabwe Private Security Regulatory Authority, which will contribute to public protection through the setting and improving of standards in the private security industry and promoting compliance.

"It will also enhance public confidence in the country's private security services.

"More specifically, the primary duty of the Authority is to ensure that players in the private security industry comply with governing legislation, and set standards and codes of conduct through licensing, training, monitoring and inspections."

Dr Muswere added that the Authority will be mandated with ensuring that security guards and persons holding management positions in private security have the requisite training and credentials.

"Additionally, the Authority will monitor and enforce adherence to the law, investigate grievances, and penalise persons who violate the Act, and the code of conduct.

"Furthermore, the Principles of the Private Investigators and Security Guards (Control) provide for the appointment of the Zimbabwe Private Security Regulatory Authority Board whose tenure of office, conditions of service as well as dismissal and other facets of the corporate governance shall be in line with the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act."