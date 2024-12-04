Zimbabwe: Behind the Harmony - Juru's Journey As a 'Backing Vocalist'

In 2014, young but enthusiastic Joshua Juru stepped into the spotlight as the youngest member of the illustrious Zimpraise Choir.

That moment felt like a dream woven into reality.

His successful audition as a backing vocalist was not just a stroke of luck; it was the culmination of a lifelong passion fuelled by his rich musical heritage.

Juru's enchanting musical journey began at the tender age of 12, serenading congregations in churches and dazzling audiences at talent shows.

"I started singing at 12," he recounted, his eyes shimmering with excitement."Auditioning for Zimpraise Choir was a dream come true, as it was one of the most vibrant and celebrated choirs around."

His experience with Zimpraise has been nothing short of transformative. "I was both challenged and intimidated, but I managed to flourish," he said.

He has been with the choir for nine years. Previously he worked for other artists. He cherished the moments with Zimpraise Choir, travelling with them, weaving through various towns and countries, while also playing a pivotal role in event planning and brand strategy. Juru has had the privilege of collaborating with a litany of artists that include Minister Michael Mahendere, Pastor Jabu, Joyous Celebration, Everton Mlalazi, Jonah Chivasa, Eleana Makombe, Tammy Moyo and Janet Manyowa.

He underscores the necessity of adaptability as a backing vocalist. "You need to embody different characters," he explained.

"Each musician has a unique style, so you must harmonise with their rhythm."

Despite his impressive achievements, Juru encountered hurdles in his solo career.

"In 2020, I released my debut single, 'Ndimi Ishe,' but it did not do well as I hoped," he said, reflecting on the lessons learnt. With a renewed spirit, he plans to embark on a fresh solo journey while steadfastly continuing his work as a backing vocalist.

Now residing in the United Kingdom and pursuing a career in Humanities and Sciences, which he studied back home, Juru is embracing a new chapter in his life. "I still perform locally and abroad and often get the opportunity to showcase my talent in different countries," he said.

To Juru, his voice is more than just an instrument; it is a treasure.

"I nurture my voice by resting, warming up, and maintaining good health," he explained, revealing his commitment to his craft.

When asked whether he prefers backing vocals over being a lead singer, Juru reflected thoughtfully on his early dreams but found joy in his current role.

"Singing backup allows me to explore other passions like acting, producing, and writing," he said, a smile spreading across his face.

Juru's story is a testament to the dedication and commitment required to thrive in the music industry, beautifully illuminating the unique experiences of backing vocalists who often work behind the scenes yet play a vital role in the harmony of music.