South Africa: From Courtroom Chaos to Constitutional Clarity in the Unruly Case of King Khoekhoe

When individuals can declare themselves kings, establish their own courts and reject state authority, we risk sliding into a kind of legal anarchism where the strongest or most persistent simply ignore the laws they dislike.

Listen to this article 8 min Listen to this article 8 min "Take your court and shuff (sic) it in your m&%# se p&%% you all corrupt m%$# se p&%$ your judiciary is a f#$% fluke and a joke you protect corrupt bastards you, on my land you f$@& collaberators (sic) of the white bastards.

"You tell Judge... this is King Khoekhoe and tell her I say %$& $#@ %$ tell i say #@% &%$# so the f%$#@ f&%$ n%$# with a @#$ &$#.

"I dispise (sic) you your f#$@! law."

The above is a verbatim copy-and-paste from the recent Western Cape Division of the High Court in Cape Town's record in the case of Stellenbosch University v Carlson and Another.

A seemingly self-proclaimed king who threatens to establish his own court system makes veiled references to acquiring Russian weapons and hurls expletive-laden insults at judges isn't your typical contempt of court case. Yet this is exactly what the Western Cape Division of the High Court in Cape Town faced in its recent ruling against Granville Colin Carlson, who styles himself as "His Majesty King Khoekhoe De Goringhaicona the First".

The case highlights a growing challenge in South Africa's...