South Africa: After Leaving SA in 2019, Michael Lomas Finally Added to R1.4bn Eskom Corruption Indictment

Michael Lomas, a former Eskom contractor facing 65 corruption charges stemming from a R1.4bn deal to upgrade Eskom's Kusile Power Station in Mpumalanga, will apply for bail on 17 December.

This article is free to read.Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.Create your free account or sign in FAQ | Contact Us Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us: You want to receive First Thing, our flagship daily newsletter. Opt out at any time. Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you've forgotten A code has been sent to .... Please check your email and enter your one-time pin below: Didn't get the code? Resend email Use your password instead? Enter password Open in Gmail Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Listen to this article 7 min Listen to this article 7 min On Tuesday, 3 December, Michael Lomas appeared in the Gauteng Division of the High Court in Johannesburg with his co-accused for the first time since skipping the country in 2019.

His name was added to the indictment with 11 co-accused, including former senior Eskom executives and Tubular Construction Projects directors. They face 65 counts of corruption linked to the R1.4-billion deal to upgrade the Kusile Power Station in Mpumalanga.

His co-accused are Abram Masango, a former executive in Eskom's group capital division; France Hlakudi, a former senior manager in the division; Antonio José Trindade, the owner of Tubular Construction Projects; and Hudson Kgomoeswana, the owner of Babinatlou Business Services.

Seven companies are also charged in the case, which has been postponed multiple times since first coming to court in December 2019.

All the co-accused are out on bail, with the exception of Lomas, who has not requested bail since his extradition from the UK. During his previous hearing in November, Lomas' legal representative, advocate Mannie Witz, said that they were seeking a retirement or fragile care home where the 77-year-old Lomas could live if he applied for...