South Africa: Help Shape the Story - Vote for Daily Maverick's 2024 People of the Year

Listen to this article 3 min Listen to this article 3 min It's that time of the year again! For the fourth year in a row, Daily Maverick is calling on readers to join forces with its newsroom in choosing the winners of the highly anticipated People of the Year.

This annual feature highlights the individuals and groups who have left an indelible mark on 2024 - the good, bad and ugly, and showcasing both triumphs and challenges.

Curated by Daily Maverick's journalists and editors, the list spans 11 categories, reflecting the diversity, resilience and character of the world we live in. Last year, almost 28,000 readers cast their votes in just one week, making this initiative a testament to the power of collaboration between the newsroom and news readers.

Now, it's time to participate again and help decide who deserves the spotlight. From the Person of the Year, honouring a standout individual who has had a profound impact, to the Community Champion of the Year, celebrating heroes making a difference in their communities, each category represents a unique aspect of our collective story.

Other key categories include the South African Businessperson of the Year, recognising industry leaders driving...