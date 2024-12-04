South Africa: Balancing Act - Uber's Claims of Economic Growth Clash With Drivers' Struggles for Stability

While Uber's economic impact in South Africa is significant, drivers have concerns about low wages, extra fees and limited protection.

Listen to this article 6 min Listen to this article 6 min A recent Uber and Public First Economic Impact Report has shed light on the platform's transformative impact on the local economy, job creation, and community development since its launch in South Africa more than a decade ago.

However, while the company claims it made a significant R17-billion contribution to the economy in 2023, several Uber drivers interviewed by Daily Maverick expressed discontent with their working conditions and said the benefits were not filtering down.

Who is being taken for a ride?

Trevor did not want his full name to be published as he felt this may jeopardise his job. He has been driving for the company for more than five years and has mixed sentiments about it. While he appreciates the opportunity to earn a living through Uber, he expressed frustration with the introduction of UberGo, which includes a monthly subscription.

The service has led to reduced prices, benefiting customers but reducing drivers' earnings.

"We are not making any money, we are struggling. I can feel it with what I am getting," said Trevor, citing his typical take-home pay of around R700 per day, which is...