South Africa: No Surprise That Jacob Zuma's Mk Party Rejects the Anti-Corruption Bill

There are those who might say that the MK party dare not support the bill to establish a Chapter 9 Anti-Corruption Commission as its leadership ranks would be decimated by the work that an efficient and effective anti-corruption body would do.

Listen to this article 11 min Listen to this article 11 min The Daily Maverick "Democracy '24" newsletter published on 28 November 2024 has no fewer than three different contributions giving perspectives on Jacob Zuma's recent political gyrations, his resistance to being expelled from the ANC, his similarities to Donald Trump, and his new MK party's rejection of the Constitution in its efforts to effect a reverse takeover of the ANC to form a "black front" (sic) in our non-racial democracy.

Tom Eaton's brilliantly acerbic essay on Zuma's antipathy to democracy and the rule of law is referenced in the newsletter. Zuma's misbehaviour from the 2006 Khwezi rape case to the current harassment of journalist Karyn Maughan is detailed in her new book "I will not be silenced".

In the rape case, Zuma's defence that he had consensual sex with the daughter of his Struggle-era comrade, all but four decades his junior, psychologically troubled, and to his knowledge HIV positive (he did take that famous prophylactic shower that earned him the Zapiro showerhead) was found to be reasonably possibly true.

The trial judge admonished Zuma to have regard to the words of Rudyard Kipling's famous poem "If". He...