Morocco: Interpol President Commends Morocco's Election As Vice-President for Africa

Tunis — President of International Criminal Police Organization-Interpol, Major General Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi commended on Wednesday Morocco's election as Interpol Vice-President for Africa, during the organization's general Assembly held recently in Glasgow.

Speaking at the opening of the 48th Conference of Arab police and Security Leaders in Tunis, Major General Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi congratulated Police Commissioner Mohamed Dkhissi, Director of Criminal Investigations and Head of the Interpol-Rabat National Central Bureau, on securing this position, his candidacy having been put forward by the Directorate General of National Security (DGSN).

Major General Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi also congratulated Lieutenant Colonel Ali Mohammed Al Ali (State of Qatar) on his election as representative of Asia, emphasizing that the election of both Arab countries to these positions enhance international cooperation in Interpol.

Dkhissi represented the DGSN at the 48th Conference of Arab Police and Security Leaders, organized by the General Secretariat of the Arab Interior Ministers Council at its headquarters in the Tunisian capital.

Founded in 1923, Interpol is an international criminal police organization whose main goal is to support national capacities and facilitate the exchange of information and expertise between the security services of the 196 member countries to better prevent and combat the transnational ramifications of various forms of crime and security threats.