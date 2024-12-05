Zimbabwe: 220 New Houses, 54 Cars for Defence Forces

President Mnangagwa yesterday commissioned 220 housing units under the Dzivaresekwa and Imbizo Barracks Institutional Accommodation Project as well as 54 utility vehicles.

Speaking at the ceremony, President Mnangagwa said the prioritisation of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces was of utmost importance as they served, advanced the national interest, and defended the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

"Providing decent accommodation and safe working spaces are some of the critical enablers for our forces to focus on their primary and most important contribution towards the modernisation, industrialisation and growth of our economy.

"I am, therefore, pleased to hand over houses for occupation and use by the officers, men and women in uniform and their families," he said.

President Mnangagwa said the facilities were a symbol and constant reminder of the enduring gratitude, respect and honour that Zimbabwe has for the sacrifices made by the defence forces.

The ZDF Commander-in-Chief said a total of 8 430 housing units will be constructed under the Dzivaresekwa and Imbizo Barracks Institutional Accommodation Projects.

President Mnangagwa, however, said regrettably, the projects were in the past stalled for various reasons and are now moving forward, at an increased pace and momentum, courtesy of the Ministry of Defence, ZDF Construction Regiment and local private companies.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga said the housing project represents a crucial milestone in the journey towards Vision 2030, which aims to transform Zimbabwe into an empowered, prosperous and middle-income society.

President Mnangagwa said the prioritisation of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces was of utmost importance as they served, advanced the national interest, and defended the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

"Today's commissioning ceremony is not merely a possibility, it exemplifies our commitment to creating sustainable, affordable and modern living spaces for all Zimbabweans, including our friends," he said.

"The President underscores the Government's unwavering commitment to the housing delivery pyramid of the National Development Strategy 1. These housing units embody our nation's journey towards inclusive economic growth and poverty reduction, which are key pillars of the agenda of Vision 2030."

VP Chiwenga said through such initiatives, the Government has started recreating the modern, empowered society envisioned in the national development goals.

"In addition to the commissioning of these housing units, we are also witnessing the handing over of 54 vehicles to the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.

"This further amplifies President Mnangagwa's relentless commitment to improving conditions of service for ZDF members. This will no doubt improve mobility and the welfare of staff, including administration and operational needs of our members," he said.

Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri said she was humbled by the President's commitment to the welfare of members of the ZDF and their families.

"You have amply demonstrated by taking time off your very busy schedule to officiate this auspicious event. Indeed, your unparalleled propensity for infrastructural development for the country is an indelible mark of the Second Republic under your astute and visionary leadership," she said.

"Furthermore, Your Excellency, I am deeply grateful for the 54 vehicles which you have just commissioned. The vehicles you have allocated will alleviate the serious transport challenges bedevilling the Zimbabwe Defence Forces. We thank you once again for the magnanimous and timely gesture."

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri, however, said despite the measurable progress, it is worth mentioning that programmes are still encountering a variety of challenges, especially with respect to budget support and tools of trade.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She said the funding requirements of the ZDF have proved to be well beyond what Treasury can ordinarily afford.

"As a result, the Ministry of Defence is now embarking on a programme to leverage the abundant skills within the ZDF to go full throttle into the construction industry and beyond," said the Minister.

Commander Defence Forces, General Philip Valerio Sibanda, said the uniformed forces appreciate the support they continue to get in terms of conditions of service.

Among other dignitaries that graced the event were Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Martin Rushwaya, Minister of State for National Security Lovemore Matuke, and Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Harare Metropolitan Province, Charles Tawengwa.

Others are Deputy Ministers of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, Kudakwashe Mnangagwa and National Housing and Social Amenities Deputy Minister Musa Ncube.