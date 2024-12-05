Zimbabwe: Opposition Demands Investigation Into 'Evil' Food Aid Distribution By Zanu-PF Officials

Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Douglas Mwonzora has called on the government to probe allegations of unfair food aid distribution in rural areas by ZANU PF officials.

Ruling party members have been accused of politicising food aid relief in rural and remote areas sidelining opposition supporters.

"Almost every family in the rural areas has indicated that they require drought relief aid. Indeed they require food aid. Most of this drought relief is coming out of the country through international donor organisations and it is meant to be for the benefit of all Zimbabweans.

"Zanu PF through its officials has been systematically removing families of the members of the opposition from the list of beneficiaries of food aid. This can only be described as evil," said Mwonzora.

Zimbabwe is currently grappling with a drought caused by the El Nino phenomenon which has decimated crops resulting in poor harvests.

In April, President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared the drought a national disaster and appealed for food. Several countries and organisations have donated to the government.

However, concerns continue to mount over the distribution of the aid.

Mwonzora said the government should investigate the politicisation of food aid.

"This drought has affected all people regardless of their political affiliation. Our constitution guarantees that Zimbabweans must have food security by denying the opposition food aid Zanu PF is abrogating the fundamental rights of our people.

"Therefore the government through the police must step in and arrest all people who are interfering with the food aid program. The donor agencies must step in and independently ensure that the food aid reaches all intended beneficiaries," he said.