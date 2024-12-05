Zimbabwe: 16 Days of Activism - ZCTU Implores Govt to Ratify ILO's Convention 190, Eradicate Harassment and Violence in Workplaces

The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has implored the government to urgently ratify the International Labour Organisation (ILO) to curb sexual harassment and violence in workplaces.

The C190 is the first international treaty to recognize the right of everyone to a world of work free from violence and harassment, including gender-based violence and harassment.

It covers a wide area of social and labour issues including basic human rights, minimum wages, industrial relations, employment policy, social dialogue, social security and other issues. ILO Conventions concerning gender-specific issues have a long history.

In a speech read on behalf of the ZCTU President, Florence Taruvinga to mark the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence commemorations, the labour organ said while some strides have been made thus far, the impending convention must be treated as a matter of urgency.

"We urge the government to intensify efforts to eliminate violence and harassment as we move towards Beijing +30. Therefore, on this note, as ZCTU, we submit the following demands on behalf of the working masses: Ratify and Domesticate ILO Convention 190 for Zimbabweans to enjoy 'A world of work free from violence and harassment'," she said.

She said the ZCTU joins the rest of the world in calling for an end to violence and harassment in the world of work against women, girls, men and boys.

"Gender Based Violence and harassment have been destructive cancers in the workplaces, in the homes, in our schools, especially Tertiary Schools and in our communities. Both men, women and children have been victims of this scourge, while women, girls and children have received a bigger share of violence, torture and torment.

"The ZCTU therefore aims to fight the culture of silence and ensure workers report perpetrators of gender-based violence and harassment on time," said Taruvinga.

The ZCTU also calls for the adoption of a comprehensive law on sexual harassment with punitive measures for perpetrators, to protect every person residing or visiting Zimbabwe and to enact a Whistle-blower protection law in order to encourage safe reporting without fear of any repercussions.