Africa: New Report Calls for Urgent Action to Build a Resilient Future in Central African Republic

Bangui — New World Bank report highlights the urgency for the Central African Republic (CAR) to build resilience to climate change and curb poverty, which could increase by 3% in urban areas and 6% in rural areas respectively by 2050.

The CAR's Country Climate and Development Report (CCDR) highlights the need for economic diversification to reduce dependence on the agriculture and forestry sectors, which are particularly vulnerable to climate shocks. Without immediate reforms, these disruptions could lead to GDP losses of up to 8% by 2050.

"The Central African Republic has the opportunity to reduce the losses from climate change by adopting a bold policy focused on building human capital, supporting displaced populations, and revitalizing undiversified local economies," said Guido Rurangwa, World Bank Resident Representative in CAR. "This report calls for immediate and concerted action to commit and scale up the investments needed for a resilient future in CAR. Climate adaptation and resilience are key to achieving development goals in CAR, and this report provides a comprehensive path."

The report identifies four key priorities to strengthen the country's resilience, reduce poverty, and promote sustainable growth in the country:

Strengthen the resilience of critical infrastructure to protect communities against natural disasters, while ensuring the continuity of basic services such as urban drainage, roads, bridges, and public buildings. This resilience, financed by public partnerships and international aid, is crucial to enhancing economic and social stability, reducing disruption in urban and rural areas.

to protect communities against natural disasters, while ensuring the continuity of basic services such as urban drainage, roads, bridges, and public buildings. This resilience, financed by public partnerships and international aid, is crucial to enhancing economic and social stability, reducing disruption in urban and rural areas. Foster public-private partnerships for renewable energy and rural electrification through solar and wind power projects, leveraging international green energy funds and private investment.

through solar and wind power projects, leveraging international green energy funds and private investment. Promote climate change education and communication targeting civil society and the education system, integrating resilience skills into the national curriculum and public media.

targeting civil society and the education system, integrating resilience skills into the national curriculum and public media. Implement reforms in the management of natural resources (water, forests, land) to ensure their sustainable use and equitable distribution. This initiative is considered crucial for adapting to variable rainfall patterns and securing water supply, ensuring climate-smart agriculture, sustainable forestry practices, food security, and public health.

"In CAR, climate resilience means supporting communities to manage the complex intersections between climate, fragility, and development. Reducing the adverse effects of these intersections requires a profound structural transformation supported by economic policy reforms and increased public and private investment," says Nabil Chaherli, Lead author of the report, "The implementation of these priorities depends on a shared vision between the government, the private sector, civil society and international partners."