South Africa: Corruption-Accused Simelane Should Not Be in Cabinet and Nowhere Near R33-Billion Human Settlement Department

4 December 2024
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Luyolo Mphithi MP - DA Spokesperson On Human Settlements

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is outraged by the President's announcement yesterday evening, appointing Thembi Simelane as Minister of Human Settlements. As he inexplicably cannot fire her, the Department of Human Settlements is now collateral. This is disrespectful to South Africans, and importantly, an insult to millions of citizens who continue to wait on adequate shelter as promised by section 26 of our Constitution.

The DA reiterates its message that Simelane is unfit for Cabinet. End of story.

Human Settlements is one of the country's most crucial, front line service delivery Departments. For the 13 million South Africans still living in informal settlements, for the 2.5 million still on the housing register list and for the millions of South Africans still awaiting title deeds, the announcement of Thembi Simelane is a slap in the face, to them.

Simelane will now oversee a Department with a budget of R33 billion annually. It is a recipe for disaster.

The President's reshuffle makes no change to the reality of the allegations against Simelane, regarding her alleged involvement in the VBS scandal. She must be fired or voluntarily step aside, immediately, to resolve this unacceptable state of affairs.

Continuing in her new role without addressing these serious concerns casts a shadow over her capacity to uphold the Constitution as well as carry out the essential services required in the Human Settlements Department.

We strongly urge the President to immediately overturn this inexplicable appointment, as a compromised minister has no place in Cabinet.

