Angola: Lobito Corridor Is a Unique Opportunity for Integration - Felix Tshisekedi

Luanda — The Lobito Corridor is a unique opportunity for regional integration, economic transformation and improvement of the living conditions of local populations, said Wednesday, in Benguela, the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Félix Tshisekedi .

Speaking at the opening of the Multilateral Summit on the Lobito Corridor, the DRC leader said the infrastructure is not just an economic project, but a union treaty between Angola, DRC, Zambia and Tanzania, as well as symbolizing the collective will and effort to convert existing potential into tangible prosperity for local populations.

Félix Tshisekedi said that this transport axis, with connections to the mining regions of the DRC and Zambia to the Port of Lobito, will transport around 20 million tons of merchandise by 2030.

The DRC president explained that the infrastructure represents a strategic opportunity to value the region's natural resources, especially copper and cobalt, representing more or less 70% of global demand for the energy transition, with a combined production of three million tons per year.

According to Félix Tshisekedi, the project will significantly reduce logistics costs, increasing export revenues, making it a unique opportunity.

Tshisekedi argued that, with 1,739 kilometers of railway, it will promote the regional integration of the African continent, in addition to catalyzing the creation of more than 30,000 direct and indirect jobs, "reducing poverty, favoring central African commerce, in accordance with the African Union Agenda 2063".

The DRC Head of State highlighted that, currently, the transit time for goods is around 30 days, and that this period will be reduced to less than 10 days, thus increasing competitiveness.

The Statesman, after ensuring full engagement from the DRC, recalled that, in the international market, the project is not just a logistical route, but a driver of economic and social transformation for thousands of people.

Renewable energies

In his statement lasting just over five minutes, the Head of State of the DRC also addressed issues linked to renewable energy, private investment, transparency and good governance, as well as peace and security.

Félix Tshisekedi called for the mobilization of the private sector to take advantage of this unique opportunity and invest in the development of railway, energy and port infrastructures.

After mentioning the need for wealth to reflect on the well-being of populations, Félix Tshisekedi pointed to the Inga 3 project (hydroelectric dam), as well as other initiatives in the area of renewable energy, as essential to the endeavor.

The president highlighted transparency and good governance as absolute priorities so that there is a climate of security and trust between partners, with primary emphasis on peace and stability throughout the region.

Felix Thisekedi highlighted Angola's decisive role during the Luanda process and reaffirmed DRC's commitment to working towards definitive peace in the east of that country.

The Multilateral Summit on the Lobito Corridor was attended by Félix Tshisekedi (DRC), the host President, João Lourenço (Angola), Joe Biden (USA), Hakainde Hichilema (Zambia), Vice-President of Tanzania, Philip Mpango, and individuals invited. VIC/TED/AMP