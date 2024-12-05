Nigeria: Terrorist Group, Lakurawa, Responsible for Zamfara Explosion - Police

The Zamfara state police command has accused the newly identified terror group, Lakurawa, of being responsible for the recent explosions that rocked two villages in Dansadau district, Maru Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

CP Muhammad Shehu Dalijan, the state Police Commissioner, made the claim during a telephone conversation with our correspondent.

Confirming the explosion at Yar Tasha village along Dansadau road, CP Dalijan said only one person died, while three others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The incident, it was gathered occurred around 8am on Wednesday after a commercial driver conveying passengers to Dansadau town ran into an explosive device suspected to be planted by the terrorists.

Dalijan said: "Yes, there was an explosion along Dansadau road this morning and it was a bomb planted under a bridge. The motorist stepped on it and and it exploded killing one person and injured three others.

"Preliminary investigations indicated that it was remnant of Lakurawa terrorists that were being pressed by the soldiers to leave Nigeria that planted the explosive. The terrorists are now trying to find their way to Birnin-Gwari forest en-route Zamfara state. They are facing serious pressure from the Nigerian security to leave the country.

"By the grace of God, we will get them and deal with them decisively. All we need from the public is useful information about the movement of these terrorists."

Daily Trust reports that this is the second time an explosive device was planted along Dansadau road within a week.

On Sunday, a similar explosive device was planted at Mai-Gungume village along Dansadau road, killing a commercial driver.

A resident of Yar Tasha village, who doesn't want to be named, said: "We recently conducted community work on the road and the bandits used that opportunity to plant the device at one of the spots where we filled some potholes.

"The victims were rushed to Dansadau General Hospital and nobody can ascertain whether they are dead or alive for now. Security personnel comprising soldiers and police have been deployed to the scene of the incident.

"It appears that the bandits in Zamfara state have developed a new strategy of operation especially in this Dansadau axis. This is the second time they are planting explosive devices in this area within a week."

The resident urged the government to take "decisive measures to stop this trend otherwise travelling by road will now be difficult."