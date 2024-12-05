Algeria: President of the Republic Chairs Ceremony Honouring National Sports Military Elites

Algiers — The President of the Republic, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of the National Defense, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, chaired Wednesday at the People's Palace, in Algiers, the ceremony honouring the national sports military elites who participated in the African Military Games in Abuja (Nigeria).

The ceremony started with the execution of the national anthem, followed by a speech made on this occasion by the deputy minister to the minister of the National Defence, Chief of Staff of the People's National Army, General Saïd Chanegriha.

This ceremony is held in the presence of the State's top officials, members of the Government and the State's senior executives.

Upon his arrival at the Palace of People, the President of the Republic was welcomed by the deputy minister to the minister of the National Defence, Chief of Staff of the People's National Army, General Saïd Chanegriha, the Commander of the Republican Guard, General Ben Ali Ben Ali, as well as Commanders of the Forces of the People's National Army and the Commander of the 1st Military Region.

The President of the Republic had congratulated these sports elites for being ranked second at the African level with 96 medals, including 52 gold medals. "A result that reflects the high level and professionalism of our military elites and the level of training of all the members of the People's National Army, the direct successor of the National Liberation Army, in the various weapons," the president of the Republic wrote in his congratulatory message.