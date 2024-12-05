Algeria: End of Ceremony Honouring National Military Sports Elites Chaired By President of Republic

Algiers — The president of the Republic, commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, minister of National Defence, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, honouring the national military sports elites who competed in the African Military Games in Abuja, Nigeria, in a ceremony he chaired Wednesday at the Palace of the People.

The ceremony started with the performance of the national anthem, followed by an address made by the deputy minister to the minister of National Defence, chief of staff of the People's National Army, General Saïd Chanegriha.

In his address, General Saïd Chanegriha said that the "exceptional and unprecedented" results achieved by our military athletes "allowed our country to rank second in the general rankings, just behind the host country."

He stressed that "the People's National Army considers sports as an integral part of combat training for its members and its training programme."

Within the People's National Army, and in line with the guidelines of the president of the Republic, we have made sure that we have all the material and human resources needed to develop the military sports, hence the honourable results achieved in the field, at the continental and international levels."

The efforts made "are meant to build a professional army committed to the values and national constants drawn from the rich heritage of our glorious revolution and our illustrious history.

The ceremony was held in the presence of senior state officials and members of the government.

Upon his arrival at the Palace of the People, the president of the Republic was welcomed by the deputy minister to the minister of National Defence, Chief of staff of the People's National Army, General Saïd Chanegriha, the commander of the Republican Guard, General Ben Ali Ben Ali, commanders of the different Army forces and the commander of the 1st Military Region.