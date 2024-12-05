Uganda: Speaker Among Snubs EOC Meeting, Transparency Concerns Grow

The meeting was intended to address a contentious letter from the EOC to the Clerk of Parliament requesting details on Members of Parliament's (MPs) salaries.

A scheduled meeting between Speaker of Parliament Anita Among and the Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC) fell apart on December 4, sparking new concerns over transparency in Uganda's legislature.

The meeting was intended to address a contentious letter from the EOC to the Clerk of Parliament requesting details on Members of Parliament's (MPs) salaries.

The request, initiated by the Public Service and Equal Opportunities Commission, has provoked heated reactions, with Speaker Among voicing strong opposition during a plenary session on December 3.

She dismissed the demand as an overreach, asserting that parliamentary financial matters were internal and beyond external oversight.

"The independence of the Parliament Commission must be respected," Among said in her remarks, framing the inquiry as a breach of MPs' privacy.

Later, reports suggested that a follow-up meeting would occur after Speaker Among flagged off MPs attending a sports event in Mombasa.

However, when the EOC delegation, led by Chairperson Safia Nalule, arrived at Parliament, they found neither the Speaker nor her deputy, Thomas Tayebwa, present.

Senior parliamentary commissioners were also absent, leaving the EOC representatives waiting indefinitely.

The situation took an odd turn when a vehicle assigned to Chairperson Nalule left the premises after a phone call to the driver, but without her inside.

Nalule was later seen exiting Parliament through a secondary gate. Declining to comment on the issue of MPs' salaries, she offered no clarification on the meeting's cancellation.

The absence of parliamentary leaders and the abrupt departure of Nalule have intensified speculation about the motivations behind the EOC's request.

While some MPs have dismissed the salary inquiry as a publicity stunt, others see it as a legitimate question of public accountability.

"The EOC should focus on broader inequalities, such as gender-based pay gaps, rather than targeting MPs' salaries," one MP remarked.

Another questioned the transparency of the EOC's agenda, suggesting it sought to create public drama rather than address systemic issues.

The controversy has deepened public interest in MPs' remuneration, with many questioning whether public officials, funded by taxpayers, should be exempt from financial scrutiny.

Critics argue that secrecy surrounding MPs' pay undermines accountability, while defenders of the Speaker's stance cite the need to protect legislative autonomy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Business Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The incident also raises questions about the relationship between Parliament and independent oversight bodies like the EOC.

Should such entities have access to detailed financial records of public officials, or does this undermine the confidentiality necessary for effective governance?

As the debate unfolds, the public remains divided, with some viewing the standoff as a transparency issue and others as political posturing.

The EOC's next steps and Speaker Among's handling of the criticism could set a precedent for future interactions between Parliament and oversight institutions.