Uganda: Travellers Stranded At Nile Bridge As Police Enforce Badge Rule for Bus Drivers

The crackdown, which targeted buses on the Eastern route, saw vehicles halted and drivers without badges compelled to obtain the necessary documentation before resuming their journeys.

NATIONAL | Hundreds of travelers were stranded for hours at the Nile Bridge on the Jinja-Kampala highway as police launched a sudden enforcement of regulations requiring all bus drivers to hold official badges.

The abrupt enforcement caused extensive delays, sparking frustration among passengers.

Johnson Musiime, a traveler from Lira to Kampala, described the ordeal.

"We've been here since 2 PM, and it's now 7pm," Musiime lamented. "I left at 5am, but we've lost hours stuck here. The bus staff say refunds aren't possible because the money is handled by their bosses at the bus park. We're just stranded."

Passengers carrying live birds reported additional hardships, saying the prolonged delay resulted in suffocation and loss of the animals. Many travelers were parents and holidaymakers returning home, further amplifying frustrations.

One bus driver, speaking anonymously, criticized the abrupt enforcement, explaining that they were on their way to the Transport Licensing Board (TLB) to collect badges when stopped.

"We were informed about the enforcement just yesterday while in Soroti. Today, as we head to collect the badges, police block us. The badge processing system at TLB is slow, issuing fewer than 50 badges a day."

However, Regional Traffic Officer SP Mable Asingwire dismissed these claims, insisting badges were ready for collection.

"Badges have been available for months, but drivers have been reluctant to pick them up. This enforcement is a necessary step to ensure compliance. Moving forward, no bus driver will be allowed on the road without a badge," Asingwire said.

She added that stakeholders had been informed of the requirement well in advance, and the delays were a result of driver negligence rather than inefficiency.

The operation highlights the government's resolve to tighten road safety measures ahead of the festive season.

While the policy aims to enhance compliance, the sudden enforcement has raised questions about preparation and communication between regulators and transport operators.