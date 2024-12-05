Uganda: Youth Leaders Urged to Encourage Fellow Youth to Join Govt Programs - Minister Mugasa

The State Minister for Public Service, Grace Mary Mugasa, has challenged youth leaders to encourage their peers to embrace government programs and utilize funds more responsibly.

Mugasa made these remarks during belated Youth Day celebrations in Buhanika Sub-county, Hoima City.

While officiating as the chief guest at the event held in Nyakambugu Village, Buhanika Sub-county, Hoima City, Mugasa emphasized the importance of youth leaders intentionally mobilizing their peers to join government programs and use available funds to improve their livelihoods.

"When we speak to these young people, sometimes they don't listen to us, but when a fellow youth speaks to them, they understand since they are in the same age bracket. It is important to foster good leadership among young people and encourage them to join developmental government programs where they can transform their lives," Mugasa said.

John Bosco Muhanuzi, the Hoima City East Mayor, expressed concern over the poor repayment habits of youth groups accessing government revolving funds.

"It is very unfortunate. Every time youth groups receive money for development, they misuse it and remain poor. When they don't pay back, it means other groups will not receive funds because this is a revolving fund. However, the government should continue supporting young people," Muhanuzi said.

Sylivia Kaahwa, the Hoima City Youth Council Chairperson, proposed that the government should provide young people with startup equipment, such as tailoring machines and tractors, instead of cash.

"I have noted that leaders here complain about youth misusing funds, which is partly true. However, many youths lack the skills to manage funds due to their age. I believe the best approach is to support us with startup kits and machines, such as tractors, welding machines, and mechanical equipment, which are tangible. This will transform youth lives," she said.