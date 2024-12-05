Uganda: Serere Police Investigate Suspected Murder By Strangulation

Police in Serere District are investigating a suspected case of murder by strangulation involving the death of 70-year-old Retired Reverend Canon Ediu Paul, a resident of Agiret Village, Alengo Parish, Atiira Sub County.

The case, registered under DEF 003/2024, was reported by D/CPL Etoori David, a police officer attached to Atiira Police Post and a resident of the same area.

Preliminary reports indicate that the incident occurred on the night of December 2, 2024, at an unknown time.

According to authorities, the deceased was discovered lifeless inside his house on December 3, 2024, at approximately 12:30 PM.

One suspect, identified as Etanu Isaac, a 21-year-old male and son of the deceased, has been arrested to aid in the investigation.

Police revealed that Etanu was sharing the same house with his father at the time of the incident.

His proximity to the crime scene has necessitated further questioning to establish his involvement, if any, in the tragic incident.

In a statement released by Damali Nachuha, the East Kyoga Regional Police Commander, the body of the deceased was transported to Serere Health Center IV mortuary for a postmortem examination.

The autopsy will help ascertain the cause of death and provide critical information to aid the ongoing investigation.

She assured the public of a thorough and impartial investigation into the case.

Authorities have urged the community to remain calm and cooperate with the police as they seek to uncover the truth surrounding the death of the retired cleric.

The death of Rev. Canon Ediu Paul has shocked the local community, where he was a respected elder and spiritual leader.

Residents of Agiret Village expressed grief and disbelief at the circumstances surrounding his death.

Police are appealing to anyone with information related to the case to come forward and assist in the investigation. Nile post will keep you Updated as new developments emerge.

This incident underscores the importance of community vigilance and highlights the need for justice to prevail in ensuring the safety and security of all citizens.