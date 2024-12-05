Uganda: Bebe Cool Urges Artists to Stop Flocking Saleh's Home for Tips

This appeal follows General Saleh's recent directive to Eddy Kenzo, president of the Uganda National Musicians Association, to manage the increasing number of artists travelling to Gulu for Christmas performances.

Singer Moses Ssali, popularly known as Bebe Cool, has called on Ugandan musicians to stop visiting General Caleb Akandwanaho, also known as Salim Saleh, to request financial assistance.

This appeal follows General Saleh's recent directive to Eddy Kenzo, president of the Uganda National Musicians Association (UNMF), to manage the increasing number of artists travelling to Gulu for Christmas performances.

Speaking to reporters, Bebe Cool backed Saleh's directive, describing it as a necessary intervention.

He emphasized that Saleh's initial intention, nearly 17 years ago, was to foster discussions to benefit the music industry and drive socio-economic development, not to provide individual handouts.

"It's truly unfortunate. Saleh opened the door for industry development, but many have taken his generosity for granted. Instead of seeking sponsorship individually, artists should focus on the structures and opportunities created for the music industry," Bebe Cool said.

In a handwritten letter dated November 17, General Saleh highlighted his frustration with musicians disrupting his work in northern Uganda and tasked Kenzo with addressing the issue. "Musicians flocking to Gulu for Christmas shows are interfering with my work," Saleh stated.

Bebe Cool advised artists to utilize the support mechanisms provided by institutions such as the Uganda National Cultural Centre (UNCC) to improve their craft and livelihoods.

He expressed concern over the lack of financial discipline among some musicians, criticizing their reliance on personal appeals for assistance.

"Saleh has taken a stand to protect himself from a situation that has spiraled out of control.

Musicians must stop visiting his home for money and instead focus on leveraging the structures in place for the growth of the industry," Bebe Cool concluded.

This call for self-reliance comes as the music fraternity grapples with balancing individual needs and collective progress within the industry.