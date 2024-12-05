Uganda: Rwakajara Wants to Push Baryomunsi Out of NRM's Western Region Seat

The Workers MP also wants an extension of the worker's representatives at the lower local government levels, including sub-county and Town Councils.

Workers MP Arinaitwe Rwakajara has announced his intention to contest for the position of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party's vice chairperson for western region.

The seat is currently held by the Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Dr Chris Baryomunsi.

The seat is a ticket to the NRM's top decision making organ, the Central Executive Committee.

Rwakajara's decision to join the fray is driven by his desire to amplify the voice of workers within the NRM CEC.

"I want to have a strong voice for workers in the NRM CEC," said Rwakajara, who also chairs the Uganda Parliamentary Pension Scheme.

He also expressed his commitment to helping the party tackle the escalating corruption that's hindering service delivery to the people.

His announcement was welcomed by workers' representatives who converged in Kampala, citing his stamina and skills in promoting the NRM's mission.

Some of the big shots who attended the Kampala meeting include Minister for General Duties in the office of the Prime Minister, Justine Kasule Lumumba, Deputy Attorney General, Jackson Kafuzi, and President Museveni's brother, Toyota, among others.

Rwakajara's entry into the NRM CEC race comes just days after Speaker of Parliament Anita Among announced her intention to contest for the position of National Vice Chairperson Female in the NRM CEC, a position being held by former Speaker Rebecca Kadaga.

The NRM CEC elections are expected to be highly contested, with several big names vying for top positions.