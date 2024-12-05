Uganda: MPs Off to Mombasa for Inter-Parliamentary Games

Ugandan MPs have expressed determination to defend their championship title at the East African Community (EAC) Inter-Parliamentary Games, which are set to kick off on Friday in Mombasa, Kenya.

The legislators were officially sent off on Wednesday by Speaker Anita Among and her Deputy, Thomas Tayebwa.

The games will take place from December 6 to December 18, 2024.

During the send-off ceremony, Asuman Basalirwa, the chairperson of the Parliamentary Sports Club, expressed confidence in Team Uganda's readiness to retain their title.

He noted that the various teams have been training rigorously for the past four months and are prepared to achieve victory.

"We are going for these games as winners. Last year, Team Uganda were overall champions. We had the most number of medals in all disciplines combined with Athletics being number one, the deputy speaker scoring the best goal of the tournament. We want to confirm to you that even this year, we are going to participate in these games again not as participants but as champions," Basalirwa said.

The State Minister for Sports, Peter Ogwang commended Parliament for the overwhelming support to the sports development in the country.

"No wonder trophies coming out of various parts of the country are commitment of the Parliament's support of sports development in the country," he said.

Started in 2009, the annual Inter-Parliamentary Games are organised by The East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

The EAC lnter-Parliamentary Games are important in fostering relations among the member states in line with Article 49(2) (a) of the Treary for

the establishment of the East African Community.

Last year's games were hosted in Kigali Rwanda under the theme " For a Progressive, Peaceful and all-inclusive EAC'.