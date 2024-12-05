Uganda: Kabale Regional Referral Hospital Mortuary Struggles With Five Unclaimed Bodies

4 December 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Lukia Nantaba

Kabale Regional Referral Hospital is struggling with a familiar and disturbing challenge of five unclaimed bodies which have been lying in the hospital's mortuary for nearly eight months, highlighting ongoing difficulties faced by the facility.

This is not an isolated incident. Over the years, the hospital has consistently struggled with unclaimed bodies, a problem that seems to have no easy solution from Kabale Municipal Council authorities.

Dr. Philbert Nyeko, the hospital director, confirms that the five bodies are decomposing in the mortuary, stressing that the space is too small to accommodate more than two bodies.

"As a hospital, we have informed the responsible authorities. Some of the bodies have been here since July this year, but nothing has been done. The law only allows us to keep the bodies, not bury them," Nyeko explained.

Kabale Resident District Commissioner Godfrey Nyakahuma acknowledged the ongoing challenge.

He noted that the mortuary was built during colonial times and has not been expanded, even though the hospital itself was.

This has left the mortuary full to capacity due to the unclaimed bodies.

Nyakahuma attributed the situation to the municipal council's lack of burial land, noting that the land previously used is now full.

"I have intervened with the municipal council authorities. The municipality is in the process of procuring new land. I will call a crisis meeting to ensure we find solutions to this problem," Nyakahuma stated.

By press time, efforts to get a comment from Kabale Municipal Council authorities were unsuccessful, as they claimed to be busy with ongoing meetings.

This is not the first time Kabale Regional Referral Hospital has faced challenges with unclaimed bodies. Currently, the five bodies remain in the hospital's mortuary, awaiting resolution.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.