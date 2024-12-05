Uganda: Kabale Regional Referral Hospital Mortuary Struggles With Five Unclaimed Bodies

Kabale Regional Referral Hospital is struggling with a familiar and disturbing challenge of five unclaimed bodies which have been lying in the hospital's mortuary for nearly eight months, highlighting ongoing difficulties faced by the facility.

This is not an isolated incident. Over the years, the hospital has consistently struggled with unclaimed bodies, a problem that seems to have no easy solution from Kabale Municipal Council authorities.

Dr. Philbert Nyeko, the hospital director, confirms that the five bodies are decomposing in the mortuary, stressing that the space is too small to accommodate more than two bodies.

"As a hospital, we have informed the responsible authorities. Some of the bodies have been here since July this year, but nothing has been done. The law only allows us to keep the bodies, not bury them," Nyeko explained.

Kabale Resident District Commissioner Godfrey Nyakahuma acknowledged the ongoing challenge.

He noted that the mortuary was built during colonial times and has not been expanded, even though the hospital itself was.

This has left the mortuary full to capacity due to the unclaimed bodies.

Nyakahuma attributed the situation to the municipal council's lack of burial land, noting that the land previously used is now full.

"I have intervened with the municipal council authorities. The municipality is in the process of procuring new land. I will call a crisis meeting to ensure we find solutions to this problem," Nyakahuma stated.

By press time, efforts to get a comment from Kabale Municipal Council authorities were unsuccessful, as they claimed to be busy with ongoing meetings.

This is not the first time Kabale Regional Referral Hospital has faced challenges with unclaimed bodies. Currently, the five bodies remain in the hospital's mortuary, awaiting resolution.