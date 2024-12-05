Uganda: Food Shortages At Mityana Hospital Threaten Mpox Fight

4 December 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Catherine Namugerwa

Dennis Mono, the district's surveillance officer, revealed that many patients are opting for home care due to food shortages at the hospital, which poses significant risks to community health.

Health officials in Mityana have expressed concern that a lack of food at the district hospital is deterring patients diagnosed with Mpox from seeking treatment, potentially exacerbating the outbreak.

"This is extremely dangerous and hinders our efforts to control the spread of the disease," Mono said.

Uganda reported its first case of Mpox on July 25, and the disease has since spread to several districts, including Mityana, Masindi, Wakiso, and Nakasongola.

Mityana District recorded its first two cases on October 2, both schoolchildren from Manyi Subcounty.

Since then, 12 cases have been reported in five subcounties: Manyi, Malangala, Zigoti Town Council, Central Division, and Kalangalo.

Of these, five patients have recovered and been discharged, while seven remain active cases. Currently, three children are receiving treatment at Mityana General Hospital, while four patients are under home-based care.

Mono explained that the food shortage at the hospital is forcing patients to leave before fully recovering.

"We specifically lack food for these patients. Many are requesting home care treatment, which is dangerous to the community," he said.

The situation complicates efforts to contain the disease, as home care increases the risk of further spread.

Dennis Mono the district's surveillance officer In addition to the food crisis, the district faces challenges in identifying and managing cases due to stigma associated with the disease.

Health officials are now focusing on educating Village Health Teams (VHTs) and local leaders to help identify people with symptoms and bring them forward for treatment.

The shortage of resources at Mityana General Hospital underscores the urgent need for support to ensure patients receive proper care and the disease is contained.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

