Uganda Loses Shs 31 Trillion Annually to Gender-Based Violence

The Forum for Women in Democracy (FOWODE) has revealed that Uganda loses an estimated Shs 31 trillion annually due to the socio-economic impact of violence against women and girls.

The findings were shared during the launch of a new study analyzing the cost of gender-based violence (GBV), conducted in Sheema and Kabale districts before being expanded nationally.

Patricia Munabi, FOWODE's Executive Director, called for urgent government intervention to allocate specific budget lines for combating violence against women and girls.

"Most of the work on this issue is funded by development partners. Government needs to invest more, as the cost of inaction is staggering. The Shs 31 trillion could instead be used to build health centers, schools, and improve other services," Munabi said.

The study employed a cost-benefit analysis to quantify the financial losses associated with GBV.

These include lost productivity, income, and increased healthcare expenses due to injuries, death, and teenage pregnancies.

It highlights the cascading economic effects, such as school dropouts among girls and the financial burdens on affected households.

FOWODE's findings emphasise the need for systemic change, including enhanced awareness programs to challenge harmful cultural norms and practices.

The study also identified a 90% funding gap for the government's community mindset change program, a critical initiative under Uganda's National Development Plan (NDP).

Munabi urged policymakers to allocate more funds to the Ministry of Gender and introduce targeted budget lines for GBV programs.

"We need outcome-based budgeting to ensure resources reach the end user and laws protecting women and girls are implemented effectively," she noted.

The report launch comes ahead of the presentation of the national budget framework paper in Parliament.

FOWODE pledged continued advocacy with the Ministry of Finance, local governments, and Parliament to prioritise addressing GBV in national and local budgets.

Local governments in Sheema and Kabale have already introduced minimal budget allocations for GBV awareness campaigns, following FOWODE's initial findings. Munabi expressed hope that more districts would replicate these efforts.

"Violence against women and girls has become a pandemic. While we have laws and policies, their implementation is undermined by insufficient resources. This study should serve as a wake-up call for all stakeholders," Munabi said.

Former Minister of Ethics and Integrity, Miria Matembe, expressed alarm over the increasing prevalence of gender-based violence (GBV) in Uganda, emphasising that despite existing legal frameworks, the country has failed to adequately protect women and girls.

Speaking during the launch of a study on gender-based violence, Matembe highlighted a series of grim statistics from 2023.

According to national reports, 137 women and girls lost their lives due to aggravated domestic violence, 14,840 individuals were victims of sexual-related crimes, 12,881 girls were defiled, and over 1,560 women were raped.

She further lamented that these numbers likely underrepresent the scale of the crisis, as many cases go unreported.

"The figures are frightening. They depict a nation in crisis, one that has grown accustomed to the horror of child pregnancies, forced marriages, and defilement," said Matembe, referencing the over 500,000 teenage pregnancies recorded during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Despite Uganda's progressive legal and policy framework, including the Domestic Violence Act, the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act, and the National Policy on the Elimination of Gender-Based Violence, Matembe criticised the lack of effective implementation and insufficient funding to combat GBV.

"For years, we have called for action, but government prioritisation remains lacking. Less than 5% of the budget for the Ministry of Gender and other agencies is allocated to address GBV," she said. "As a result, we are left to speak to ourselves, while those responsible for implementing solutions remain absent."

Matembe proposed several measures, including the establishment of dedicated budget lines for GBV prevention, enhanced monitoring frameworks, and capacity building for local governments to address GBV in their plans.

She also urged Ugandans to recognise the critical role women play in society, emphasising that humanity cannot progress without gender equality.

"We need strategic, sustainable, and durable solutions. The fight against GBV requires a collective effort government, civil society, and communities must unite to protect the rights of women and girls," she said.

Researcher of the findings, David Mpiima emphasised the severe economic and social impacts of GBV, noting that its costs extend beyond direct victims to families, communities, and the national economy.

"This is money lost to the country, impacting everyone either directly or indirectly. We are all paying the price of inaction on gender-based violence," Mpiima said.

The study also revealed that an average of 33.25% of households in Uganda have experienced some form of GBV, underscoring the widespread nature of the problem.

In six districts analyzed including Mityana, Masindi, and Ibanda the estimated annual economic loss from GBV reached 476 billion shillings.

These figures were juxtaposed against limited investments made in addressing GBV. Mpiima pointed out that only 1.5 billion shillings had been allocated over four financial years in the districts studied.

"The scale of the problem is enormous compared to the minimal resources invested in combating it. This highlights the urgent need for increased funding and prioritisation," he said.

The report quantified GBV's costs using averages derived from national-level data on psychological and physical violence cases. These costs included lost productivity, healthcare expenses, and indirect costs borne by families and communities.

Mpiima called on stakeholders, including local governments and policymakers, to reflect on the findings and allocate more resources to address GBV at the district and national levels.

"If we are to reduce this 15% GDP loss, we must act decisively. Money speaks, and it is evident that failing to address GBV is costing us dearly," he said.

The study comes as advocacy groups continue to push for targeted budget lines to combat GBV and for broader awareness campaigns to challenge harmful social norms that perpetuate violence.