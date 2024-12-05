South African Airways Pilots to Protest Over Pay - South African News Briefs - December 05, 2024

South African Airways Pilots to Protest Over Pay

South African Airways (SAA) pilots are set to protest outside the airline's Airways Park offices in Kempton Park on Thursday morning, calling for a 15.7% salary increase and additional benefits, reports EWN. The company, however, has countered with an offer of 8.46%, saying that the pilots' demands could jeopardize its financial recovery and lead to bankruptcy. SAA, which underwent business rescue from 2019 to 2021, recently achieved its first profit in over a decade and has become debt-free. Pilots argue they endured substantial pay cuts, salary stagnation, and deteriorating working conditions during the airline's financial turmoil. Both parties remain committed to finding a fair resolution, while SAA has implemented contingency plans to minimize service disruptions.

Durban Taxi Strike Causes Gridlock, Police Urge Negotiations

KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has called on striking taxi associations in Durban to stop disrupting commuters and direct their grievances to the appropriate authorities, reports SABC News. The Durban Long Distance Taxi Association has been protesting over issues with permits and vehicle impoundments by the Department of Transport since last week. The strike has caused significant traffic congestion, including blockades on the N3 highway. Mkhwanazi condemned the disruptions, stating that they infringe on commuters' rights to free movement.

Lead Investigator in Senzo Meyiwa Case Alleges Cash Payments

Brigadier Bongani Gininda, the lead investigator in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, testified that he believes the accused were paid in cash by Kelly Khumalo to kill the former Bafana Bafana captain, reports SABC News. Meyiwa was fatally shot in 2014 at Khumalo's family home in Vosloorus, Gauteng. Five men are currently on trial in the North Gauteng High Court. Under cross-examination by defense lawyer Advocate Zithulele Nxumalo, Gininda confirmed there is no electronic evidence linking payments from Khumalo to the accused. He said, "The payments that we are aware of were made in cash," despite a lack of bank records to support the allegations.

