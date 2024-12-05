South Africa: Presidency Clarifies Simplified Visa Process for Nigerian Nationals

4 December 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Presidency has addressed a misunderstanding regarding President Cyril Ramaphosa's remarks at the SA-Nigeria Bi-National Commission on Tuesday, clarifying changes to the visa application process for Nigerian nationals.

South Africa has implemented modernised and streamlined visa application procedures as part of ongoing visa reforms to enhance economic activity, boost tourism and protect national security. These reforms aim to improve efficiency and convenience, without compromising the integrity of the visa system.

According to the Presidency, South African missions in Nigeria have introduced measures that simplify the process for prospective travellers. This forms part of the work underway to modernise and streamline visa application processes worldwide.

Applicants are no longer required to submit their physical passports at the time of application. Instead, they only need to provide certified copies of their passport biopage for initial processing. However, applicants must present their physical passports during the application process for verification and confirmation.

"Prospective travellers can apply for their visas without submitting their passports, along with their applications. At the time of application, they are only required to submit certified copies of the biopage of their passports, and their actual passports should also be availed during the application process for verification and confirmation.

"Once a visa has been approved, they are required to submit their passports for the process to be completed and for the visa to be affixed in the passport," The Presidency explained.

The Presidency further explained that these changes have improved the customer experience, while ensuring the security and integrity of the overall visa application process.

