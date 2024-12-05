South Africa: About 150 Illegal Miners Trapped Inside an Abandoned Mine in Sabie, Six Are Already Out, With Three Reportedly Dead

press release

About 150 illegal miners are said to be trapped inside an abandoned mine in Sabie with six already resurfaced and three reportedly dead.

This situation was discovered on Tuesday afternoon, 03 December 2024, whereby members from the K9 Unit of the security company were patrolling around the farms in the area when they encountered four men who appeared to be fleeing from the area. These men, who were found to be suspected illegal miners, informed the security guards that they and others were trapped inside an abandoned mine.

Various Units of the SAPS, the Emergency Medical Services (EMS), the department of Health, the department of Home Affairs, as well as two Private Security Companies, and Land Owners Plantation Companies are on board on this operation.

The Police officers assigned to Operation Vala Umgodi were immediately dispatched to the scene. Two foreign nationals, aged 23 and 24, along with other four South Africans, were successfully rescued from the mine.

According to the rescued individuals, they had been forced to work and mine for gold by their captors under dangerous and dire conditions. Tragically, three individuals lost their lives while trapped inside the mine shaft.

In light of this incident, it is believed that the ones running this illegal operation could possibly be heavily armed. This suspicion is further supported by a recent altercation on 28 November 2024, where alleged illegal miners attacked law enforcement officials, resulting in injuries to a K9 Unit Warrant Officer and the fatal shooting of three suspects.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi, has assured the public that law enforcement agencies are actively monitoring the situation. The General further urged the public to allow the authorities the necessary space to deal with the situation. "All relevant stakeholders, including Search and Rescue teams, are currently at the scene, and visibility in the area has been increased to ensure the safety of the community, " said the General.