South Africa: Gauteng Police Seized Over R3 Million Worth of Counterfeit Goods

4 December 2024
South African Police Service (Pretoria)

Gauteng Police conducted counterfeit goods operation, seized 47557 illicit and counterfeit goods worth R3480 000-00 on Tuesday, 03 December 2024.

SAPS members including the National Counterfeit unit, Gauteng Counterfeit Unit, Department of Home Affairs, brand protectors, South African Revenue Service (Customs), Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens and Department of Agriculture, conducted a counterfeit and illicit goods operation in Dragon City, Johannesburg District. A total of 17 suspects were arrested for dealing with counterfeit and illicit goods.

The police seized a total of 47557 Illicit and counterfeit goods including Counterfeit Consumables, illicit Pharmaceutical products and poison products valued R3480 000-00.

The arrested suspects will appear before the Magistrate's Court soon.

This operation demonstrates the police's commitment to safeguarding the community from counterfeit goods and protecting consumers from substandard products

Members of the public are urged to report any suspicious activities or counterfeit goods by calling SAPS Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS App for anonymous tip-offs.

