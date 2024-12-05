Somalia Sends More Troops to Raskambooni, Escalating Tensions With Jubaland

Raskambooni, Somalia — In a significant escalation of the ongoing feud between Somalia's central government and the semi-autonomous Jubaland state, federal forces were deployed to the strategic town of Raskambooni in the Lower Juba region on Wednesday.

This military move has intensified the simmering conflict over regional autonomy and control.

Several military aircraft, loaded with troops and armored vehicles from Mogadishu, touched down in Raskambooni, signaling a clear intention by the federal government to challenge the authority of Jubaland's President Ahmed Madobe. The operation appears to be part of a broader strategy to launch an offensive aimed at diminishing Madobe's influence and possibly forcing his removal from power.

The addition of these forces has brought Raskambooni to a critical tipping point, with the town now serving as a flashpoint for potential armed conflict. The Somali National Army (SNA) and Jubaland's regional troops, known as the Darwish forces, are currently in a tense standoff. Reports from the ground indicate that both sides are reinforcing their positions, leading to an atmosphere of heightened alertness and anticipation of possible clashes.

This military buildup follows Madobe's recent re-election as Jubaland's president through an indirect election process, which the federal government in Mogadishu has refused to recognize. The Somali government, led by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has been advocating for direct elections across the country, a stance that has led to a rift with Jubaland, which prefers its traditional clan-based selection method.

The situation in Raskambooni is complicated by its strategic location near the Kenyan border and its importance in the ongoing fight against the al-Shabaab militant group. Both federal and regional forces have historically been involved in counter-terrorism efforts, but the current political discord threatens to undermine these operations, potentially benefiting al-Shabaab by diverting resources and attention.

International observers, including the United States and the European Union, have expressed concern over the developments, urging both sides to seek a peaceful resolution through dialogue. However, with each side entrenched in their positions, the immediate future looks uncertain for Raskambooni and the broader stability of Jubaland and Somalia.

As of now, there has been no immediate response from President Madobe or the Jubaland administration regarding the deployment of federal troops. However, the situation remains fluid, with local sources reporting increased military activity and palpable tension among the civilian population, many of whom fear being caught in the crossfire of a potential conflict.