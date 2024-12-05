Somalia: Somali President Urges Swift Action Against Terrorism Financing

Mogadishu, Somalia — President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud convened an emergency meeting of the National Anti-Money Laundering Committee in Mogadishu.

The session was dedicated to accelerating the government's response to money laundering and the financing of terrorist activities, according to a statement from the Villa Somalia.

During the meeting, President Mohamud issued clear directives to the nation's security apparatus, urging them to implement immediate and stringent measures. H

is primary focus was on preventing terrorists from extorting money, thereby safeguarding both citizens and their property from such threats.

The President underscored the gravity of the issue by warning that anyone found to be involved in financing terrorism would be swiftly brought to justice. He emphasized that such individuals would face severe legal consequences, reinforcing the government's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and its financial underpinnings.

This meeting reflects a broader commitment by the Somali government to enhance its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing frameworks, aiming to disrupt the financial networks that support terrorist groups operating within and beyond Somalia's borders.