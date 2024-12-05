South Africa: Groote Schuur Hospital Unveils Upgraded Liver Treatment Clinic

In collaboration with the Gift of the Givers Foundation, the Elma Foundation and the Western Cape Department of Health, Groote Schuur Hospital has unveiled upgrades to one of South Africa's most important hepatology centres.

On Tuesday, 3 December, the Groote Schuur Hospital and the staff of this public healthcare centre were elated to open the doors of its upgraded liver clinic, which struggled with aged facilities and slow medical interventions.

Known as a premier institution of medical training and the site of the world's first heart transplant performed by South African doctor Christian Barnard, the Cape Town hospital is the only Health Professions Council of South Africa-accredited Clinical Hepatology and Liver Transplant training unit in the country.

Wear and tear

The upgrades to the facilities at Groote Schuur include their general liver clinic, porphyria clinic, adult and adolescent liver transplant clinic and the Echo iClinic seminar room and training facility.

"There is also a new special room here where the staff do not need to biopsy people any more. They don't need to do invasive procedures," said Imtiaz Sooliman, founder of Gift of the Givers.

According to Professor Wendy Spearman - one of the Health Professions Council of South Africa's accredited hepatologists who spearheaded the request for an upgrade to Gift of the Givers and has been at Groote Schuur since...