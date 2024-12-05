Zimbabwe Rights Doctors Corner Finance Minister Over Sugar Tax

The Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZADHR) has put Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube to task, demanding finer details on the government's sugar tax revenue and its subsequent allocation.

In a letter dated November 21, 2024, ZADHR, represented by attorney Precious Chakasikwa from Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), the doctors demanded that Ncube should disclose the total amount collected from the special surtax on the sugar content of beverages.

This surtax was enacted following the government's gazetting of Statutory Instrument 16/24 on February 9, 2024.

Additionally, the doctors want the ministry to provide details on what was purchased using the tax revenue and hospitals covered.

"ZADHR also wants the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion to furnish it with an account of what cancer drugs and equipment have been procured since the introduction of the sugar tax and the list of hospitals to which these have been distributed," said ZLHR in a statement.

The association's request for this information is grounded in section 7 of the Freedom of Information Act and is intended to foster transparency and accountability in the management of public funds.

The sugar tax was introduced by the government in February as a measure to reduce excessive sugar consumption, which is linked to certain cancer types.

Ncube defended the tax, emphasising that the revenue generated would be dedicated to cancer treatment and the procurement of necessary medical equipment.