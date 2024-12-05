Ethiopia: UN Regional Commissions Call for Urgent, Equitable Energy Transition

Addis Ababa — At the close of the Thirteenth International Forum on Energy for Sustainable Development, the United Nations Regional Commissions issued a unified call for accelerated global action to achieve an equitable and sustainable energy future.

Convened in Bangkok, the Forum brought together government leaders, industry stakeholders, and experts from across five UN regions -- Africa, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, and Western Asia -- to drive forward coordinated action on clean energy and climate goals.

A statement from the Regional Economic Commissions, issued by the Executive Secretaries of the five Commissions, emphasizes the critical need for swift and inclusive action to address global energy challenges while ensuring sustainable energy for all.

The statement emphasizes a commitment to supporting member States in accelerating renewable energy deployment and improving energy efficiency, to triple global renewable energy capacity and double energy efficiency improvement rates by 2030, helping member States meet both SDG 7 and Paris Agreement objectives.

In addition, the Regional Economic Commissions (RECs) are committed to "strengthening regional and inter-regional partnerships by encouraging countries to adopt aligned policies, share knowledge and technologies, and collaborate on innovative financing solutions.

This cooperative approach can support a just and resilient energy transition and enable countries to tackle climate and energy security challenges more effectively.

The statement also prioritizes equitable energy access, with a focus on underserved communities, especially in developing regions. It encourages targeted efforts to empower women in energy decision-making processes and demonstrates a commitment to inclusive and sustainable energy policies that provide benefits for all.

With the world's rapidly growing energy needs and rising emissions in the face of growing impacts from a changing climate, the issues discussed at the Forum hold promise for supporting member States to implement more sustainable energy solutions and decarbonization efforts. By identifying opportunities to advance renewable energy and energy efficiency, fostering regional and inter-regional cooperation, and prioritizing equitable access, the RECs are supporting the global energy transition and contributing to climate action.

The Forum provides a unique platform to align strategies, share best practices, and drive coordinated action among diverse stakeholders.

This year's event builds on the recent EnergyNow SDG 7 Action Forum in New York and the outcomes of COP29 in Baku, advancing global efforts for a just energy transition, according to a press release issued by ECA.