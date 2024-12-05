Rwanda: Kagame Eyes 'Beneficial Cooperation' With Namibia's New President

President Paul Kagame congratulated Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, who was declared Namibia's President-elect on Tuesday, December 3, becoming the Southern African country's first female top leader.

Nandi-Ndaitwah, who hails from the ruling South West Africa People's Organisation (SWAPO) party, won the November 27 election with 57 per cent of the votes.

"Congratulations to President-elect Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on a successful election and decisive victory, a clear testament of the trust of the people of Namibia," Kagame wrote in a Wednesday post on X.

"Rwanda looks forward to continuing the mutually beneficial cooperation between our two nations," he said.

Nandi-Ndaitwah's party SWAPO has governed Namibia for 34 years since independence from apartheid South Africa in 1990. She is a former foreign minister.

Rwanda and Namibia have bilateral cooperation in various sectors. In February this, the two countries signed a cooperation agreement in efforts to foster trade, economic, and knowledge-sharing.

President Kagame last visited Namibia in 2019 during the presidency of Hage Geingob, who died of cancer in February this year.