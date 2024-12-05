Zimbabwe: Only a Matter of Time Before Culprits Are Nabbed - Police Say 'Making Headway' Two Months After Ecobank U.S.$4 Million Heist

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says it is closing in on armed robbers who subdued guards at Ecobank Parkade branch, Bulawayo and got away with US$4 million two months ago.

ZRP engaged Interpol and its counterparts in South Africa where they believe the robbers reside in an effort to track down the gang. The suspects were identified as Elijah Vumbunu alias Mupositori, David Sawadye, Israel Zulu, Kudakwashe Mudzingwa alias Umbro, Takafa Vumbunu alias Naison Mahembe, Paul Chinake and Brian Murape.

In an interview with ZTN, police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said, "We are hot on the heels in terms of investigating the highly publicised Ecobank Bulawayo branch robbery where over US$4 million was stolen and we have had other robbery cases in Bulawayo and other parts of Zimbabwe

"We will continue to give updates but we are making headway, whether the people are in Zimbabwe or have crossed the country's borders we are certain it's only a matter of time before the culprits are arrested".

The robbery, which made international headlines, was orchestrated in less than two minutes as guards loaded cash boxes into their van, and suddenly a white single-cab Ford Ranger with six armed and masked men pulled up.

The gang overpowered the Safeguard team before seizing the cash trunks, loading them into their getaway vehicle, and vanishing with the bounty.

Authorities believe was orchestrated with the assistance of an insider

The Ecobank Parkade branch which had been closed to make way for investigations was reopened on December 2.