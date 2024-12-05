Morocco Prioritizes Diversifying International Partnerships in Foreign Policy - Minister

Rabat — "Diversifying international partnerships is a key strategic priority of Morocco's foreign policy, guided by His Majesty King Mohammed VI," stated Nadia Fettah, Minister of Economy and Finance, on Wednesday in Rabat.

"Driven by an ambitious, forward-looking vision, the Kingdom has launched numerous initiatives to foster cooperation with its partners, particularly in Africa," said Minister t the opening of the 5th edition of the Africa Investment Forum (AIF), highlighting Morocco's approach, which focuses on building win-win alliances while strategically leveraging its geographic position as a bridge between Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.

"This renewed vision of South-South cooperation has taken shape through landmark projects, such as the African Atlantic Gas Pipeline, which aims to provide energy access to nearly 400 million people across several African nations," she highlighted.

"Building on this, the Royal Atlantic Initiative underscores Morocco's dedication to advancing African integration. Through collaboration with Atlantic-facing nations, the Kingdom is working to transform the region into a hub for economic integration and a beacon of continental and global influence, while also facilitating access for Sahel countries to the Atlantic Ocean," the minister added.

This forward-looking Royal Initiative is further bolstered by ambitious national projects aimed at modernizing transport infrastructure, with momentum expected to increase as Morocco prepares to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal, she noted.

Among these initiatives, the Minister underscored the Dakhla Atlantic Port, which is set to become Africa's leading gateway to the ocean, leveraging its strategic geographic location, extensive assets, and immense potential for development.