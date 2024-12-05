Morocco Achieves Significant Progress in Infrastructure Development, Says AfDB President

4 December 2024
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — Morocco is making significant progress in developing its infrastructure, particularly in the sectors of water, sanitation, railways, and airport facilities," stated Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), on Wednesday in Rabat.

This renewed momentum is closely tied to the organization of the 2030 FIFA World Cup and the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), two major events serving as powerful catalysts for initiatives across a wide range of sectors," said AfDB's president during a press briefing on the sidelines of the opening of the 5th Africa Investment Forum (AIF), held under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

In this regard, he highlighted the crucial role played by the Mohammed VI Investment Fund in supporting large-scale infrastructure projects and reaffirmed the African Development Bank's (AfDB) unwavering commitment to aligning with this vision and accompanying Morocco in realizing its ambitions.

"The AfDB strongly backs this investment effort," he added, citing collaborations with key players such as OCP as an example.

Adesina also highlighted that the AfDB is currently overseeing nearly 37 investment projects in Morocco, with a total value of $3.6 billion.

The opening session was attended by Omar Kabbaj, Advisor to His Majesty King Mohammed VI and Honorary President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Minister Nadia Fettah, and AfDB President Akinwumi Adesina.

The 2024 Africa Investment Forum (AIF) positions itself as an essential platform, paving the way for strategic investments that support Africa's economic transformation while providing direct access to transaction opportunities across the continent.

Since its inception in 2018, the AIF has generated nearly $180 billion in investment interest for major projects in energy, infrastructure, healthcare, and agriculture, cementing its status as Africa's premier investment platform for global investors.

