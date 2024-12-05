Ethiopia: FM Gedion Receives UN Country Tearn, Advocates Enhancing Multisectoral Cooperation

Addis Ababa — Minister of Foreign Affairs Gedion Timothewos today received the UN Country Team led by the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Ramiz Alakbarov.

The UN Country Team comprises various regional and country offices and programmes of the global body.

During the meeting, the officials reiterated their respective commitments to further strengthening the multifaceted and longstanding cooperation between Ethiopia and the UN, especially in the peacedevelopment-humanitarian assistance nexus.

As a founding member of the United Nations, Ethiopia has consistently been an active advocate for its principles and mission objectives, Foreign Minister Gedion hilighted.

He emphasized the importance of strengthening existing cooperation and accelerating UN support for the government's efforts in priority areas.

Aligning this support with the country's policy objectives and initiatives, he noted, is crucial to improving the lives of the most vulnerable segments of society.

The minister also emphasized that the UN, through its various offices and programs in Ethiopia, must support the country's national priorities in its efforts to build resilience to numerous humanitarian and environmental challenges.

Gedion underscored the importance of reducing dependency on foreign aid by promoting home-grown solutions.

These national priorities, he noted, align with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the African Union's Agenda 2063.

He further called on the UN Country Team to work in close coordination with relevant line ministries and other agencies to ensure effective implementation.

Afterwards, the Minister of Foreign Affairs hosted the UN Country Team for discussions on further enhancing the multisectoral cooperation between the Government and the agencies towards bridging the peace-development-humanitarian assistance gaps.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As a beacon of hope and prosperity, Gedion said that Ethiopia is not only committed to forging independence and resilience in implementing its national priorities but also championing interdependence and ever-growing international cooperation.

UN RCHC Alakbarov and the representatives also expressed the readiness of their respective agencies to continue supporting Ethiopia in key priority areas including development cooperation, resilient food systems, environmental and climate adaptation, creation of jobs as well as digitalization and governance systems, among others.