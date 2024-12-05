Ethiopia, Tanzania Discuss Ways to Prevent Human Trafficking Across Region

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and Tanzania have discussed ways to prevent human trafficking across the region.

The special envoy and plenipotentiary ambassador of Ethiopia, Fikadu Byene Ayana held talks with Tanzanian Immigration Commissioner General Dr. Anna P.Makakala and Border Management and Control Commissioner Samwol Mahrane on the issue of Ethiopian citizens.

Most of the illegal human trafficking to South Africa is carried out through Tanzania, according to Ethiopian Embassy in Dar es Salaam.

During their discussion, they pointed out some issues regarding the treatment of our citizens in prison, returning Ethiopians who have completed their sentences.

The two sides have also exchanged views on ways to preventing illegal human trafficking from continuing to be a problem in the region.