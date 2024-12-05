Rwanda: Ngirente Calls for Environment-Friendly Mining Practices

Mining companies should carry out their operation in a sustainable way that does not harm the environment, Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente said.

Ngirente was speaking at the opening of the seventh edition of Rwanda mining week in Kigali on December 4.

ALSO READ: New law, sustainable development project 'key to Rwanda's mining progress'

He said that to ensure the sustainability and growth of the mining sector, it is crucial to respect Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles throughout the entire mineral value chain.

"To promote efficient land use, we must develop comprehensive plans for the entire life cycle of a mine from its active years to its eventual closure. There is also a need to ensure that land is progressively rehabilitated to a state that benefits the local community and ecosystem," Ngirente said.

ALSO READ: Mining firms risk losing licences over polluting rivers

Rwanda's second National Strategy for Transformation (NST2) sets an ambitious target to increase mineral export revenues from $1.1 billion recorded in 2023 to $2.17 billion by 2029.

"We cannot achieve this target if we continue to do business as usual. We must intensify our efforts to adopt environmentally friendly mining practices and advanced mineral exploration techniques. This will position our country to play a significant role in the global supply chain for the green transition," Ngirente said.

The Prime Minister said that a holistic approach will help the country achieve its economic development goals while also protecting the environment and supporting the well-being of communities.

"The government will continue to support multi-stakeholder efforts and partnerships aimed at optimizing mining potential to accelerate our socio-economic transformation, industrialization, and sustainable growth," he noted.

ALSO READ: Five things you should know about Rwanda's new mining law

The government, he said, is actively creating more opportunities to mobilize mining funds.

"This will help make it easier to obtain financing and affordable mining equipment, which is essential for the mechanization of mining operations."

He also made the case for providing continuous technical support and capacity building to miners.

Crackdown on illegal mining

The Prime Minister also urged mining operators to avoid illegal mining activities.

"We ask you to follow the rules of the new mining and quarry operations law," he told mining operators.

ALSO READ: Kayonza: How mining sector is haunted by illegal miners, cassiterite dealers

He added that It is equally important to develop mineral processing industry to add value to the country's key minerals.

"Government will continue to collaborate with strategic investors in mineral exploration activities, mineral value addition, as well as mineral trading."

Francis Kamanzi, the CEO of Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board (RMB) said that the new law governing mining and quarry operations passed in mid-July seeks to stamp out illegal mining activities and illicit mineral trade.

"Occupational health and safety of miners is not optional but mandatory for us all in the sector. As leaders of the industry, let's strictly uphold the recently published standards to prevent fatalities and loss of livelihood. Degradation of the environment is caused by ill-conducted mining operations," he noted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Environment Rwanda Mining By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

ALSO READ: Rwanda gets equipment to support sustainable mining efforts

Bosco Kayobotse, the Manager Director of Gasabo Gold Refinery, said that the plant is still operating below capacity at 30 per cent adding they seek to increase it as exploration of gold is increased in the country.

"We have capacity to process eight tonnes per month but we are at two tonnes," he noted.

Rwanda's mining sector holds $150bn potential. The country produce tin, tantalum and tungsten (3Ts) and high volume of precious gemstones (ruby, sapphire, amethyst, tourmaline, aquamarine), precious stones (gold), and other minerals such as lithium, beryl.