Congo-Kinshasa: Unknown Disease Kills Dozens in DR Congo

The symptoms are similar to those of the flu. The epidemic is currently concentrated in the province of Kwango, in the west of the DRC.

An epidemic of unknown origin has caused dozens of deaths in the localities of Panzi, Kamucheke, and Mukanza, in the province of Kwango, in the west of the Democratic Republic of Congo. According to the province's vice-governor, Remy Saki, 143 deaths had been recorded as of December 2.

A team of health experts has been deployed to the site to take samples, which will be analyzed at the National Institute for Biomedical Research.

Remy Saki explained to DW that the authorities have "sent a team to the site that is taking samples and raising awareness among the population about certain measures to be taken, so that the epidemic cannot become widespread. Among these measures, for example, immigration officials have been asked to be able to limit the movements of the population and also to record the entries and exits of the population, people who come from surrounding villages, but also to practice the barrier measures previously practiced during the coronavirus period. Wearing a nose mask is also required."

Do not touch corpses

The disease is said to resemble the flu. Symptoms can include fever, headache and cough. There is also an abnormal drop in the level of hemoglobin in the blood, according to the provincial Minister of Health, Apollinaire Yumba.

The latter advises the population to refrain from any contact with the corpses in order to avoid any contamination.

He launched a national and international appeal for the sending of medical equipment.

According to an anonymous source within the World Health Organization, the WHO has also dispatched a team to the field.

This article was translated from French.