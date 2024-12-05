Uganda: Museveni Asks Karamoja to Embrace Wealth Creation

President Museveni has urged the people of Karamoja to adopt commercial agriculture, industrialization, and other

sectors of the economy to uplift themselves from poverty and create wealth.

The president made the remarks today while commissioning the Karamoja Presidential Industrial Hub in Lokitidede Town Council, Napak District.

He highlighted the four key sectors for wealth creation as commercial agriculture for food security and income generation,

manufacturing/industries (both large- and small-scale), services such as education, healthcare, and hospitality, and the growing field of Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Museveni reflected on global progress over the centuries, noting that while Europeans advanced through mechanization, many Africans remain reliant on manual labor.

He challenged Ugandans to modernize, citing the transformation of the Ankole region after abandoning nomadic cattle grazing for settled farming practices.

"Our work in the NRM has been to wake up Ugandans since the 1960s. Ankole people are now very rich because they embraced modern practices. Karamoja can achieve the same," the President said.

He urged the people of Karamoja to prioritize education, healthcare and electrification while moving away from firewood dependency and join the money economy.

The president also recommended that the Industrial Hub allocate four acres of land for a demonstration of the four-acre model project, a strategy aimed at optimizing agricultural output on small parcels of land.

He further pledged additional support to the hub, including introducing training in motor vehicle mechanics, plumbing and weaving.

He also promised to provide transport facilities to enable the hub to accommodate over 500 students.

The Vice President, Jessica Alupo praised President Museveni for his continued efforts to empower young Ugandans with skills that create jobs, boost the economy and align with the NRM's vision of wealth creation.

"We appreciate your focus on ensuring no one is left behind in the money economy," Alupo said, adding that the distribution of the Presidential Industrial Hubs across all subregions of the country demonstrates the government's commitment to inclusive development.

The Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Peter Lokeris highlighted the transformation of Karamoja since 1986, noting that the region has moved past cattle rustling and is ready to embrace the money economy.

The Karamoja Industrial Hub has already trained thousands of youths, equipping them with practical skills in welding, carpentry, tailoring, bakery, hairdressing, electronics and more.

Beneficiaries are now employed in various fields, including the Uganda Police Force and the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF).

John Paul Kodet, the Zonal Chairperson of the Karamoja Industrial Hub, said the facility aligns with the NRM manifesto, which advocates turning job seekers into job creators.

He noted that the hub has also helped reintegrate 30 former street children from Kampala, equipping them with skills they are now using productively.

While the hub has made significant strides, Kodet highlighted challenges such as limited capacity, lack of transport for emergencies, and the need for a common user facility.

He urged the government to address these issues to enhance the hub's impact.

Aleper James, from Kotido, shared how he transitioned from being unskilled to a shoe manufacturer, supporting his family and saving money.

"My goal is to save shs4.5 million to start my own workshop," he said.

Agu Rebecca, from Kotido Municipality, revealed that her hairdressing skills helped her save shs1 million, thus enabling her to support her family.

The Karamoja Industrial Hub is part of a broader government effort that has so far trained over 12,000 youths across the country, equipping them with life-changing skills to drive Uganda's development.

The commissioning ceremony was also attended by Ministers, Members of Parliament, among others.